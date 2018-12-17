Monday, 17 December 2018

Parties on the green

POLITICAL rivals on Henley Town Council may have found a novel way to sort out their differences — a game of bowls.

During a discussion by the council’s finance committee on whether to pay for a new fence at Henley Bowls Club in Mill Meadows, Conservative councillor Will Hamilton remarked what good care the club takes of its facilities.

His Henley Residents Group counterpart Stefan Gawrysiak joked: “Whenever I go down it curves to the left or the right.”

Cllr Hamilton responded: “In your case I would think it’s the left!”

Perhaps they should decide the result of May’s council elections by who gets nearest the jack!

