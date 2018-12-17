Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain

MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear leaves around St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Villagers and parishioners spent about three hours tidying up the churchyard and Mill Green, although the start was delayed by the wet conditions. Many brought along their own equipment, including rakes and protective gloves.

The volunteers were joined by 10 members of staff from Beechwood Tree Care in Highfield Lane with vehicles and machinery. Everyone who took part was served coffee and bacon rolls made by Jane Austen and Camilla Cook during a halfway break.

The event takes place each year. Organiser and churchwarden Bob Austen said: “The rain eased off at about 9am. The work was finished by noon with every part of the churchyard and Mill Green attended to.

“I would like to thank all those that turned up, especially Beechwood Tree Care who gave their services free. The whole village owes them a debt of gratitude.”