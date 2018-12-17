Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain

Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain

MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear leaves around St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Villagers and parishioners spent about three hours tidying up the churchyard and Mill Green, although the start was delayed by the wet conditions. Many brought along their own equipment, including rakes and protective gloves.

The volunteers were joined by 10 members of staff from Beechwood Tree Care in Highfield Lane with vehicles and machinery. Everyone who took part was served coffee and bacon rolls made by Jane Austen and Camilla Cook during a halfway break.

The event takes place each year. Organiser and churchwarden Bob Austen said: “The rain eased off at about 9am. The work was finished by noon with every part of the churchyard and Mill Green attended to.

“I would like to thank all those that turned up, especially Beechwood Tree Care who gave their services free. The whole village owes them a debt of gratitude.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33