Mayor-y Christmas for old folk

MORE than 120 people attended the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas party for the elderly.

Guests arrived at the town hall to the sound of pianist Tim Valentine playing seasonal songs.

They then sat down in Queen Elizabeth II hall at long tables decorated with white balloons and crackers to pull.

Mayor Glen Lambert welcomed everyone before the guests were served five types of sandwiches, sausauge rolls, pork pies, cocktail sausages, Christmas cake, mince pies and trifle.

The food was prepared by 81 Events and served by pupils from Gillotts School. The school choir went on stage to perform festive numbers such as We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Walking in the Air and The Twelve Days of Christmas while guests sang along, clapped and cheered.

Then veteran singer Vince Hill, who “officially” retired in September, performed his 1967 hit Edelweiss.

There was a raffle with prizes including luxury Waitrose and Tesco hampers and tea for two at Hotel du Vin. Father Christmas, who bore an uncanny resemblance to town councillor David Eggleton, handed out the prizes.

The party was organised by Mayoress Anna Lambert and the Mayor’s PA Leena Wisely while volunteers who helped out on the day included town councillors. They were praised by the guests.

Colin James-Saggers, 75, of Watermans Road, said: “It is very nice how they treat us. They have done this very nicely.”

Michael Martin, 73, of Vicarage Road, said: “It’s good meeting friends and seeing people I worked with years ago.

“This is our third year at the party and it brings the older people together.”

Les Lloyd, 75, of Walton Avenue, said: “We come to meet people that we quite often do not see from year to year.”

Pat Crisp, 73, of Western Avenue said: “It is a wonderful afternoon out and we look forward to it every year. We just love it.”

Audrey Oliver, 75, of Vicarage Road, said: “This event means everything. Everyone can join in. We came last year and the year before. It is wonderful.”

Julia Hayes, 72, also of Vicarage Road said: “It is absolutely brilliant for everybody to get together. When I came last year, I thought why ever did I not come before?”

The town council thanked the following for their contributions to the party: A B Walker; Clive Hemsley; Facy; Ferret Antiques; Annie Lathaen; Fun n Frolics; Harington’s; Henley Chiropractic & Complementary Health Clinic; Henley Festival; Henley Hawks; Henley leisure centre; Hobbs of Henley; Julie Yeo; Kellie Hinton; Kench & Co; Leander Club; Lorraine Hillier; Marc Antoni; National Trust; Richard Way Book Sellers; Robinson Sherston; Sainsbury’s; Scott Investment Partners; Temptations Gifts; Tesco; the Chocolate Café; Mr and Mrs Tindsey; the Regal Picturehouse; the Row Barge; Villars Hayward; W J Webb & Son; Waitrose; Woods Wine; 81 Events.