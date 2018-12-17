Monday, 17 December 2018

Rector collects £1,500 at church ‘gift day’

MORE than £1,500 was raised at a “gift day” at St Mary’s Church in Henley.

The church was encouraging people to make one-off or regular donations.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, spent the day at the church with a pile of standing order and legacy forms and gift aid envelopes. More than 20 people made a donation and others agreed to make regular payments.

Rev Tayler said: “It was an idea I picked up from my last parish, which did gift days for many years.

“It was an opportunity for people to give one-off donations or, on this particular day, to consider what they might do for the church, like moving to a standing order. The nice thing is that because I was sitting in the church for the whole day it gave people the chance to come in and have a chat. There were a few people who came that we don’t normally see so I got to know them.

“They were all generous, as were our regular worshippers, and there were a couple of quite substantial donations. The money will be useful as it costs a great deal to run a church.”

