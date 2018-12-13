Living Advent Day 12: Henley Youth Chamber Orchestra

A CLASSICAL concert was staged at Magoo's bar in Henley on the twelfth night of the town's Living Advent Calendar.

Scores of people packed into the venue in Hart Street for a recital by violinists Raphael Conte, Evie Dowden, Harry Freedman, Fergal Marsh, Hayley Brown and Melanie le Breuilly, of the Henley Youth Chamber Orchestra.

The youngsters, who were conducted by cellist Paul Cox, played parts of Winter and Autumn from Vivaldi's Four Seasons and the first movement of Elgar's Serenade for Strings.

They also played the Pastorale from Corelli's Christmas Concerto and parts of Telemann's Concerto in G major and Vivaldi's Concerto in B minor.

Afterwards, town councillor David Eggleton impressed the crowd with a magic trick in which he asked a member of the audience to choose a card from a deck which then appeared in the pocket of Richard Rodway, the event's chairman.

Proceeds from the evening went to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children off Greys Road while the Cook Curry Club, of Henley, provided chicken or vegetable biryani with Brussels sprouts.