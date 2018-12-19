Living Advent Calendar night 18: Young stars shine

YOUNG musicians showcased their talents by performing festive songs on the 18th night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

About 100 people watched the 30-minute performance by the Henley Music School at Christ Church in Reading Road last night (Tuesday).

The group’s string, brass, violin, clarinet, saxophone and flute groups performed, as well as its choir and band.

Many of the children wore Christmas jumpers and hats.

The evening began with the senior strings section performing Ding Dong Merrily on High, while the choir sang Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and youngsters playing wind instruments performed It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.

The violin group played You Raise Me Up, children playing clarinets and saxophones performed Frosty the Snowman and the flute group played Deck the Halls.

A trio of musicians playing string instruments entertained the crowd with a carol medley and a four-piece band band played Riptide, by Vance Joy.

Afterwards guests enjoyed mulled and mince pies in the adjacent centre.

Raffle prizes included wine, chocolates and a family ticket for a show at The Hexagon in Reading.

The evening was raising money for the music school. Founder and director Laura Reineke said: “The Henley Music School is a charity that provides music education for anybody regardless of age, ability, background and means. I need about £50,000 a year to run the school.”

Richard Rodway, who chairs the Living Advent Calendar, said: “Christmas is about the kids and they are very talented.

“We spend a lot of time talking about the charities and the money we make because it’s an indicator of how well received it is. But ultimately the best indicator on the night is how the whole event feels. To see that sort of performance with kids having that opportunity to perform with an enthusiastic, supportive audience that for me is what it’s all about.”

Tonight’s performance (Wednesday) will be held at Red Fox at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road.