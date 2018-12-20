Firefighters return to pub for pleasure

ALMOST a year to the day since they tackled a fire at the Saracen’s Head pub in Henley, some firefighters returned to enjoy a pre-Christmas beer or two.

The men from Reading were among a number of firefighters who came to Henley for the Brakspear ale trail, which takes in a number of pubs including the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road.

It was there one evening last December that the chimney caught fire. Because of its position in the chimney, the fire proved difficult to control and four crews and a hydraulic platform were needed to extinguish it.

Landlady Melanie Roberson said: “We were delighted when we found out that some of the firemen drinking with us had been at the pub a year earlier and had done such a great job extinguishing our chimney fire. It was lovely to see them back in the pub in happier circumstances and to thank them again.

“The fire was terrible but it would have been much, much worse without the firemen’s skill and dedication. They took care to avoid damaging the pub while putting out the blaze and we even managed to open for business the next day. They saved the pub and they saved last Christmas for us, so we’re glad they came back for a beer.”