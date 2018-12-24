Councillor promoted

JOHN HALSALL has been appointed to a cabinet post at Wokingham Borough Council.

The councillor for Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe will serve as executive member for environment, leisure and libraries under new council leader Julian McGhee-Sumner.

His deputy will be fellow ward councillor Graham Howe, who lives in Wargrave and was elected in May.

Cllr Halsall, who was elected in 2011, is also a member of Wargrave and Remenham Parish Councils.

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed to the executive.”