Councillor promoted

Monday, 24 December 2018
JOHN HALSALL has been appointed to a cabinet post at Wokingham Borough Council.
The councillor for Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe will serve as executive member for environment, leisure and libraries under new council leader Julian McGhee-Sumner.
His deputy will be fellow ward councillor Graham Howe, who lives in Wargrave and was elected in May.
Cllr Halsall, who was elected in 2011, is also a member of Wargrave and Remenham Parish Councils.
He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed to the executive.”
