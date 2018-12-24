Holiday bin collections

WASTE and recycling collections in Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill will be disrupted over the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections will be delayed by up to two days before the normal service resumes on Monday, January 14.

They will also begin earlier than normal, so residents are asked to leave their rubbish out the night before.

The collection on Christmas Eve will be as normal, but the one due on New Year’s Eve, including garden waste, will be moved to Wednesday, January 2 and the collection on Monday, January 7 will move to the following day.