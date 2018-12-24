Biker hurt in crash

Woman launches shop only months after losing father
Monday, 24 December 2018
A MOTORCYCLIST was seriously injured in a crash in Charvil.
Police are appealing for witnesses after his silver Triumph Thruxton was in a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa on the A4 Bath Road at about 4.30pm on Sunday, December 9.
The rider is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43180376336.
