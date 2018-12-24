Monday, 24 December 2018

Prescriptions warning

PATIENTS are being urged to order enough medicine for the festive period.

Most pharmacies and surgeries will be closed for much of the Christmas and New Year holidays so repeat prescriptions should be ordered in advance.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, locality clinical director at the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “To stay well you should plan ahead for repeat prescriptions you’ll need over the holiday break, so please order early.

“Having a winter plan will help you stay well over the holidays. This can include having a flu vaccination and ensuring your medicine cabinet is well stocked.”

