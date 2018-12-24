Monday, 24 December 2018

Driver on two death charges

A WOMAN has been charged with causing death by careless driving of an off-duty police officer and a pensioner near Wargrave last year.

Agne Jasulaitiene, 35, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Pc James Dixon and 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin were killed in the incident on the A4 Bath Road on December 5, 2017.

The officer, known as “Dixie” was riding a motorcycle when it collided with the car.

He lived in Thatcham with his wife Samantha, who was pregnant at the time.

Mrs Goodwin, who lived in Wargrave, was a passenger in the car.

 Jasulaitiene is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on January 15.

