School’s festive fair fund-raiser

DOZENS of children attended a Christmas fair held at Crazies Hill Primary School.

The event, which was organised by the school’s parents’ association, featured Santa’s grotto and stalls selling festive food and drink and arts and crafts.

There were also games including “pin the nose on the snowman” and “guess the name of the reindeer”, a raffle and a tombola with prizes such as chocolate, books and toys. Children and adults wore Christmas jumpers and festive outfits.

Headteacher Philippa Chan added: “I was bowled over by the effort to make the event so magical for the children, particularly Santa’s grotto. The fair was really well attended with lots of members of the community, which was really nice.”

The proceeds will go towards new equipment and resources at the school.