Living Advent Calendar night 19: Stagecoach singers, rappers and dancers

SINGING, dancing and rapping marked the 19th night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

Children from Stagecoach Henley, Marlow and Wycombe entertained a crowd of about 60 people outside the Red Fox and Astral Photographic Studios at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road.

The performance was moved indoors after 15 minutes because of heavy rain last night (Wednesday).

The youngsters began by performing a dance routine, followed by a group singing Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

This was followed by a rap duo, and a singing duo, who performed Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the film A Star is Born.

Inside the studio they performed a dance medley to songs including I Want You Back and ABC by The Jackson 5.

The performance finished with the group singing Jingle Bells.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “We have worked with Stagecoach before so we know the kids are great and it was always going to be a decent calibre of performance. I thought some of the vocals particularly were excellent.

“It’s nice to give the kids that platform and experience.”

The evening was raising money for Bishopswood Special School.

Headteacher Janet Kellett said: “We have an integrated nursery at Valley Road School in Henley. Our primary site and secondary site is in Sonning Common.

“There’s children from Henley, Wallingford and Watlington and all the villages around here.

“The money you donate goes to resources and at the moment we’re trying to raise money for outdoor resources. Thank you very much for your support, we really appreciate it.”

Raffle prizes included vouchers for a portrait session at the studio, wine, whiskey, Prosecco, stollen and baubles.

Tonight’s (Thursday’s) performance will be held at Hart and Bell surgeries, off York Road, starting at 6.15pm.