Drivers arrested in police crackdown on drink and drug driving

FORTY-NINE arrests were made in the Thames Valley by police in just over a fortnight of their Christmas campaign to stop drink and drug driving.

A total of 1,413 breath tests and 93 drug wipe tests were carried out in the region between December 1 and December 16.

Fifty-three, or 57 per cent, of the drug wipes tested positive while most positive breath arrests were in the age group of 35 to 49 years and most positive drug wipe arrests were in age group 17 to 34 years.

Operation Holly aims to reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads and runs until January.

Throughout this month officers will carry out breath tests, drug tests and field impairment tests based on intelligence and tip-offs and focusing on high risk areas.

Any driver who is stopped due to concerns over their manner of driving, a vehicle defect, or is involved in a collision, are being breathalysed.

Roads safety sergeant Rob Heard said: “Our message is plain and simple, please don’t take the risk and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it impairs your driving ability and reactions, the consequences are devastating and your thoughtless actions ruin innocent lives.

“Now that the Christmas period is almost upon us, many of us will take the time to celebrate, please plan your journeys, organise taxis’ and consider the reality you maybe over the limit the morning after."

The road safety campaign is being run jointly with Hampshire Police. In Hampshire, there were 31 arrests and 1,326 breath tests and 62 drugs wipe tests carried out. Twenty-six of the drugs tests were recorded positive.

Drivers caught with drink or drugs in their system could face a fine of up to £5,000, a driving van and a prison sentence.

More than 70 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Oxfordshire during last year’s annual crackdown.

Nineteen arrests were made in the South and Vale police area, the same number as in 2016 but fewer than the 23 arrests made in 2015.

Across the Thames Valley 347 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs compared with 316 in 2016.

You can report anyone you know who is drink or drug driving by calling 101, texting 077814 80999 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If there is an immediate risk to another, call 999.