Loose aerial causes road closure

Friday, 21 December 2018
A SECTION of Reading Road in Henley is closed this evening (Friday) while firefighters work to remove an aerial on the roof of a property.
Crews are using a ladder in an attempt to salvage the aerial, which has come free.
Motorists are experiencing delays with the road shut between Quebec Road and Boston Road.
Drivers have been spotted turning around to avoid waiting, while two buses and a fuel tanker have pulled to the side of the road.
