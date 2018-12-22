Living Advent Calendar night 21: Singing and dancing spectacular

AN 11-piece band accompanied by dancers played to a crowd of 200 people at Henley Town Hall last night (Friday).

The Average Wife Band, led by Lucie Henwood, emerged from a door on the stage for the 21st night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

They opened with Walking in a Winter Wonderland, followed by Mess Around, originally by Ray Charles, and then Stand by Me by Ben E King.

Richard Miles, and his dance partner Amelia Ball, took to the dance floor to entertain the crowd before inviting members of the public to join them.

The band also played I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas and Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “The setting really worked for them and how great it was to get such a massive crowd for them. The atmosphere was fantastic and the dancing really added something extra.”

Mrs Henwood said: “We’re so delighted and feel very privileged to be part of the Henley Living Advent Calendar. It’s a fantastic thing and the people of Henley should be very proud that it lives on and raises funds for marvellous charities.

The evening was raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Caroline Sinclair, from the charity, told the crowd: “Sadly, for some families, Christmas isn’t quite going to go to plan. Some of those families are going to find out some bad news that their baby is sick. Some might find out their child has a condition and needs to go to hospital and some children might have an accident and need to be in hospital over Christmas.

“We provide free accommodation at children’s hospitals across the UK.

“We’ll make sure they have some food, somewhere to sleep and somewhere to shower while their little one gets better.”

Tonight’s (Saturday’s) performance will be held at Delegate Office and Conference Services at Delegate House in Hart Street, starting at 6.15pm.