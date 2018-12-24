Living Advent Calendar night 23: Pure Fluke

A UKULELE band performed on the 23rd night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

Pure Fluke played to a crowd of about 100 people in the town hall after the performance was moved from Falaise Square because of the wet weather.

The seven-piece group opened with Paint it Black by the Rolling Stones followed by In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company by The Dead South.

This was followed by Friday I’m in Love by The Cure, Van Morrison’s Moondance and Black Horse and The Cherry Tree by KT Tunstall.

They then played Purple Rain by Prince, Galway Girl, before finishing with Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty McColl.

With the crowd shouting for more the band played Bob Dylan’s Wagon Wheel as an encore.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “Pure Fluke are great. This is their third year in a row of performing and it’s almost become a tradition now for them to play on the 23rd because you know what you’re going to get – a high-quality, uplifting, fun set which everyone enjoys.”

The evening was raising money for the Alexander Divine Children’s Hospice Service.

Then charity built a new hospice on six acres of land in Maidenhead and it was officially opened by Prime Minister Theresa May and Sir Michael Parkinson this month.

Its community fundraiser Susie Knowles said: “We now support over 110 families in our local area. We know there’s a huge number more that could be supported by us.

“Thank you very much to those who have supported us on the journey.”

Tonight’s (Monday’s) final performance will be held at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street at 6.15pm.