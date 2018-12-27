Living Advent Calendar night 24: St Mary’s Church choir

ABOUT 300 people attended the final night of this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar on Christmas Eve.

The crowd assembled outside of St Mary’s Church in Hart Street to hear its choir perform.

Led by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of Henley and Remenham, the choir performed The First Noel, Ding Dong Merrily On High, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Away in a Manager and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Song books had been distributed to the audience and Henley town councillor David Eggleton was dressed as Father Christmas and had a sack full of glow sticks which he handed out to the children, whilst the hosts provided mince pies.

Councillor Eggleton also provided all nine of the prizes for the raffle.

The evening was raising money for Mayor Glen Lambert’s charities for his year of office – Henley Music School, Gillotts School and a campaign to launch a respite service for dementia sufferers and their carers.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said that £530 had been raised on the night and more than £5,600 across all 24 nights.

It failed to beat last year’s record of £5,860 but Mr Rodway said he was delighted with this year’s event.

“We’ve raised over £5,600 and supported 26 good causes along the way, and whilst we did not quite match last year’s total, we’re thrilled with how much people have generously donated,” he said.

“We have really enjoyed all of the nights this year and there has been a real joyous coming together of all parts of the community night after night.”