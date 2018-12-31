Monday, 31 December 2018

Not so posh regatta

HENLEY Royal Regatta is considered by some people to be the epitome of high society. But, according to one man, it is actually rather common.

Interior designer and socialite Nicky Haslam has included the annual rowing event on a list of things he considered vulgar in 2018.

Printed on a tea towel headed “More Things Nicky Haslam Finds Common”, other entries on the list include central heating, cash machines and, bizarrely, knighthoods.

Haslam, 79, who counts musicians, film stars and even royalty among his friends, previously wrote a newspaper column called How Common, some examples of which were printed on a tea towel earlier this year.

Just don’t expect to see it being sold in the regatta shop any time soon!

