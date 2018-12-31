Shoppers donate 700 meals

SHOPPERS in Henley donated 723 meals to a charity food collection scheme.

Customers at the Tesco supermarket off Reading Road were encouraged to buy long-life, dry or tinned food which they could leave in a collection basket at the store between November 29 and December 1.

The meals were donated to FareShare and the Trussell Trust, which provide emergency food parcels to families in need and homeless shelters.

Collections are held at Tesco stores across the country and more than 50 million meals have been donated since the scheme began in 2012.

Tesco donated 20 per cent of the value of the donations to help the charities run food banks and distribute the food to those in need.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare, said: “Thanks to the generosity of Tesco shoppers over the festive season, we have enough long-life food to provide meals to those helping people in need across the UK.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated as well as all the volunteers who made the store collections such a success.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco’s UK chief executive, said: “Year upon year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers. I would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped in store.”