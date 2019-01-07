Cold on rink idea

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
A PUBLIC ice rink could be coming to Henley... at least that’s what some excited residents were led to believe after the ruling party on the town council launched a survey on what amenities and improvements people would like to see over the next decade.
Henley Residents Group tweeted a link to the online survey with a picture of a family ice skating and the comment: “Would this be a welcome asset to Henley?”
The survey made no specific mention of a new rink but that didn’t stop people discussing the idea, some with enthusiasm.
However, former mayor’s assistant Jacqui Brazil gave the idea the cold shoulder.
She said: “No! We need a decent, covered, all-year-round, multi-use public swimming pool more than a gimmicky ice rink!”
