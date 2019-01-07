Monday, 07 January 2019

Cold on rink idea

A PUBLIC ice rink could be coming to Henley... at least that’s what some excited residents were led to believe after the ruling party on the town council launched a survey on what amenities and improvements people would like to see over the next decade.

Henley Residents Group tweeted a link to the online survey with a picture of a family ice skating and the comment: “Would this be a welcome asset to Henley?”

The survey made no specific mention of a new rink but that didn’t stop people discussing the idea, some with enthusiasm.

However, former mayor’s assistant Jacqui Brazil gave the idea the cold shoulder.

She said: “No! We need a decent, covered, all-year-round, multi-use public swimming pool more than a gimmicky ice rink!”

