Temporary tenant leaves after reviving pub’s fortunes

THE landlord of a Henley pub has left after just five months in charge.

James Halsall took over the Three Tuns in Market Place in August from Mark and Sandra Duggan, who had run the Brakspear pub for seven years.

Mr Halsall, who has been in the hospitality industry for about 10 years and has worked at a number of local pubs, worked his last day on New Year’s Eve.

He said his agreement with Brakspear was always short-term but he had hoped this would have become a long-term arrangement.

Instead the company had chosen another tenant. Mr Halsall, 33, said: “I would have loved to [have stayed on] but we didn’t come to an agreement. The opportunity itself has been brilliant. The initial task was to come in and breathe life back into the business… and to build a successful operation. We have been highly successful in doing that.

“Since opening in August, we have achieved great feedback, improved the ranking on the main websites and increased daily footfall.

“What I didn’t necessarily foresee was that we would be so successful that we’d be victims of our success and we would excite other operators that might want to come and put in higher bids than we were able to put forward.

“The agreement with Brakspear was to progress the pub to a stable optimum and to seek a long-term tenant and this has been successfully achieved. I thank Brakspear for giving me the opportunity to work at this prominent site.”

Mr Halsall also thanked his staff and the pub’s customers.

He said he would now be looking for a new venture, adding: “There’s nothing on the cards but hopefully an opportunity will present itself.”

Tom Davies, chief executive of Brakspear, said: “We’d like to thank James for his hard work at the Three Tuns and wish him well for the future.

“He had a temporary agreement but unfortunately we didn’t receive a business plan from him, which our code of practice requires in order to grant a longer-term tenancy.”