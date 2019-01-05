Dig uncovers evidence of town’s medieval beginnings

EVIDENCE of Henley’s beginnings as a medieval town has been discovered at a dig.

Fragments of pottery found at the Market Place Mews development indicate that the town can be dated back at least 500 years, towards the end of the Middle Ages.

Catalyst Capital is to redevelop the mews into 23,000 sq ft of shops and 14 flats to be known as Gardiner Place. This is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

A full excavation was required as a condition of the planning permission after an archaeological evaluation in 2010 uncovered a series of 17th century walls across the site.

AOC Archaeology Group, which is carrying out the dig, has now produced a report on its findings. It is digging down in layers known as archaeological horizons, which are typically characterised by different deposits of soil. The highest level was from the 1870s and contained planting beds, rubbish pits and wells.

Many of the remains date from the Victorian, Georgian and Stuart eras, including blue and white china, creamwares and earthenwares. Other finds included scissors, a gun flint, pomade jars, bottles and even a nit comb.

The next level was largely Georgian, Stuart and Tudor in date, with evidence for late medieval or early Stuart activity in the form of shallow rubbish pits.

The earliest certain evidence of the medieval period was uncovered following the discovery of a small group of south-east Oxfordshire ware sherds. They suggest that Henley was already a settlement in around the end of the Late Medieval Period in the 1500s.

The report says: “As a consequence, we can say that the earliest phase of Henley-on-Thames has been identified. It is possible that there may be some earlier features. Roman greyware sherds have been recovered as residual material in features and it is possible that one of the large pits may be late Iron Age to early Roman in date, although this awaits confirmation from a specialist in Roman pottery.”

In November, a fragment of pottery dating back to the Roman era was uncovered at the site along with more recent artefacts such as glassware, tobacco pipes and animal bones.

It is not yet clear whether there is more Roman archaeology on the site or whether the pottery came from elsewhere at a later date.