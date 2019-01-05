Couple celebrate 25 years as landlords of real ale pub

THE landlords of a Henley pub are celebrating 25 years behind the bar — and have no plans to move.

Graham Steward and his wife Celia have run the Bird in Hand in Greys Road since 1993 when he left his job in newspaper production and the couple moved from Marlow to Henley.

At that point the pub had been closed for more than a year.

Mr Steward, 72, said: “My job came to an end and I realised the only other thing we wanted to do was run a pub.

“We’d never been able to do it before because of my job and the kids growing up.

“The Bird in Hand happened to become available and we did a deal with [brewery] Morland. We did it up and 25 years later here we are.”

Now the pub is open seven days a week and is the only one in Henley not to offer cooked food as it focuses on drinks sales and bar snacks instead.

It has appeared in 24 consecutive editions of the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide, often as the only Henley representative. Mr Steward said: “We’ve been lucky enough to survive on wet sales, which is quite unusual in pubs.

“We’ve got a good reputation for real ale and good beer and we’ve got a very loyal customer base.” More than 100 people attended a party to mark the anniversary, which included performances by local musicians and entertainers and a hog roast. Mr Steward said: “We had all the regulars and we did discounted beer. It was nice that people wanted to come.” The couple were presented with a certificate to mark their achievement by Marisa Francini, a life member of CAMRA.

She said: “It is a fantastic community pub with a huge number of regulars of all ages.

“It is a credit to them that they have managed to stick to their initial plan to run the pub as a wet-led business for 25 years without having to resort to an extensive food offer in order to survive.

“Their success is all the more remarkable considering that the pub had been closed before they took it on and brought it back from the dead.

“CAMRAestimates that 18 pubs a week are closing but the Bird continues to thrive and prosper and long may this continue.”

Mr Steward added: “Things haven’t really changed a lot — it’s still the same friendly pub where everyone talks to each other, although we have sport on TV now, of course.

“We are quite happy to carry on at the moment.”