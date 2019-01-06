Man hurt in Sonning Common crash dies

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences following a crash in Sonning Common in which another man was killed.

Alexander Clarke, aged 38, of no fixed abode, was charged on Friday with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a roadside breath test and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates Court yesterday (Saturday), after which he was again remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on February 4.

The charges relate to an incident in Wood Lane at about 10.30pm on Thursday, in which a Ford Transit van left the road and collided with parked vehicles and a wall before coming to a stop in the front garden of a house.

A passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with life-threatening injuries and died yesterday.

His family have been informed and are being supported by police, who are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the force on 101.