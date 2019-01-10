‘Cannabis’ plants and equipment fly-tipped

Student is runner-up in home race
A LARGE pile of fly-tipped plants near Dunsden was reported to the police by a member of the public who suspected it came from a cannabis farm.
The debris, which was above waist height, was dumped at the end of a private access road off Kiln Lane, between Emmer Green and Binfield Heath, on either New Year’s Eve or the previous day.
It contained a large number of dried plant stems, some with leaf fragments still attached, which had been neatly baled in batches and stuffed into black bin liners.
The straw-like stems and long, multi-lobed leaves resembled those of the cannabis plant and the resident said they gave off a similar odour.
The fly-tippers also dumped a large quantity of reflective silver sheeting, which is used to grow plants indoors as cannabis farmers typically do.
There were also several empty bags of potting soil and a small water butt.
Staff from Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor, cleared the pile on January 4.
The council routinely examines fly-tipped waste in a bid to trace the culprits and prosecutes when they are successfully identified.
In March, a cannabis farmer from Swindon was ordered to pay more than £1,600 in fines and costs after the council proved he had dumped plants and growing kit in woodland at Exlade Street, near Checkendon, in April 2017.
