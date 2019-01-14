Monday, 14 January 2019

Delayed rail project talks

RAIL campaigners in Henley met Crossrail chiefs after the service was delayed again.

Neil Gunnell, of Henley Trains, was joined by representatives of the Marlow branch line and Wokingham Borough Council at the meeting with MTR Crossrail officials.

They discussed issues including journey times, the impact of failed connections, smart ticketing and the provision of Wifi.

Last month, it was announced that the new 73-mile line from London to the Home Counties was unlikely to be completed until 2020, more than a year late, and would cost almost £3 billion more than first planned.

