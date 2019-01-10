Golf club in housing land scheme to merge

A GOLF club that plans to sell off its land for housing is to merge with a neighbour.

Reading Golf Club, off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green, announced this afternoon that it is to join forces with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham.

The two have been in talks for some time and are now finalising their contract after signing their heads of terms.

Chairman Colin Reed said: "We're delighted to be working with the Mapledurham Estate to achieve our goal of having a high-quality golf facility and a long-term sustainable future."

Reading Golf Club says it sought to merge as it wanted a local site which its members could easily reach and it would make "substantial" investments to improve the course for less skilled players.

It will also provide money for a nine-hole academy course and upgrades to the clubhouse and other amenities.

The club was originally working with the Wates Group but is now working with Fairfax Acquisitions, of West Sussex, on the project. It plans to build up to 700 homes on the 96-acre site.

For the full story, see next week's Henley Standard.