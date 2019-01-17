COMEDIAN Alan Carr will perform at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Sunday March 3.

The show, which will be ahead of his next tour, will feature support from rising stand-up star Angela Barnes.

Tickets (£14) will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) and will be allocated equally between people buying in person at the New Street venue’s box office and online.

Last month, tickets for Jack Dee’s performance at the Kenton on April 23 sold out in 40 minutes.