Charity walk

A SPONSORED walk in aid of breast cancer research will be held in May.

The Breast Walk Ever on Sunday, May 5 will follow a 10km route from Goring Heath parish hall to Beale Park, near Pangbourne, or a 13-mile route along the Thames Path from Shiplake College.

The event is being organised by Against Breast Cancer, an Abingdon charity, and participants are asked to raise at least £50.

Entry costs from £11 to £26. To register, visit

www.breastwalkever.org