Charity walk

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
A SPONSORED walk in aid of breast cancer research will be held in May.
The Breast Walk Ever on Sunday, May 5 will follow a 10km route from Goring Heath parish hall to Beale Park, near Pangbourne, or a 13-mile route along the Thames Path from Shiplake College.
The event is being organised by Against Breast Cancer, an Abingdon charity, and participants are asked to raise at least £50.
Entry costs from £11 to £26. To register, visit
www.breastwalkever.org
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say