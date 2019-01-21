Monday, 21 January 2019

Lights plea rejected

ADDITIONAL street lighting won’t be installed outside a Wargrave school despite concerns about the safety of the pupils.

Wokingham Borough Council has turned down a request by Wargrave Parish Council to better illuminate the area around Robert Piggott Junior School in School Lane, saying it has no budget for this.

In November parish councillor Michael Etwell said the children were in danger when walking to and from the school in darkness.

After-school activities take place on most days, meaning some children don’t leave until 6pm.

Cllr Etwell called the road a “black spot”.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “They haven’t had any additional budget for additional highway lighting since the Nineties and it’s unlikely to be made available in the future.

“We can enlist the support of our borough councillors. We’ve gone as far as we can with borough policy at the moment and it’s the policy that needs to be changed.”

Councillor Marion Pope said she would ask the school governors to lobby the borough council.

The area may now be included in a survey of lighting in the village.

