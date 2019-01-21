Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Inquest opens

AN inquest into the death of a man who died in a crash in Sonning Common has been opened and adjourned.

Billy Seymour, 47, was the passenger in a van which crashed on Wood Lane on January 4.

The former professional footballer, who lived in the village, died in hospital two days later.

Van driver Alexander Clarke, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to provide a roadside breath test.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33