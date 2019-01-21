Inquest opens

AN inquest into the death of a man who died in a crash in Sonning Common has been opened and adjourned.

Billy Seymour, 47, was the passenger in a van which crashed on Wood Lane on January 4.

The former professional footballer, who lived in the village, died in hospital two days later.

Van driver Alexander Clarke, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to provide a roadside breath test.