Small town politics

HENLEY Mayor Glen Lambert has likened the workings of the town council to a sitcom.

He was answering questions during a visit to the town hall on Tuesday by 18 American students.

Glen drew laughter as he asked the visitors if they had seen the US comedy show Parks and Recreation, which follows a team of bureaucrats in the parks department of a fictional town in Indiana.

He then explained that many of the town council’s decisions were not big ones, for example, “where to put a new set of swings”!