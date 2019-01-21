Anti-fatbergs

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
Monday, 21 January 2019
AN official standard has been introduced to identify wet wipes which can be flushed down the toilet.
The “Fine to Flush” logo will appear on products which have passed scientific tests showing they break up in the sewers and won’t cause blockages or “fatbergs”, such as the one that was cleared from under Hart Street, Henley, in April 2017.
The standard has been developed by Water UK and backed by Thames Water.
21 January 2019
