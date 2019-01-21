Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Anti-fatbergs

AN official standard has been introduced to identify wet wipes which can be flushed down the toilet.

The “Fine to Flush” logo will appear on products which have passed scientific tests showing they break up in the sewers and won’t cause blockages or “fatbergs”, such as the one that was cleared from under Hart Street, Henley, in April 2017.

The standard has been developed by Water UK and backed by Thames Water.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33