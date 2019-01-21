Monday, 21 January 2019

Still time

FLU jabs are still available for “at risk” patients, who include those aged 65 and over, people with long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart disease and asthma and pregnant women.

Those eligible for the free vaccine should visit their GP practice when asked. Parents can have children aged two or three vaccinated with a nasal spray when asked.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, clinical locality director of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We encourage eligible patients to have a free flu vaccination when invited.”

