Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children learn how to play bridge

Children learn how to play bridge

CHILDREN learned how to play bridge at a taster event in Henley.

Bridge4Schools ran the session at Chantry House, behind St Mary’s Church, on Wednesday last week.

About 20 children, aged eight to 16, from schools in Henley, Goring, Sonning Common, Watlington, Oxford and Reading spent the morning learning the rules of the game before playing tournaments in the afternoon.

Volunteers from bridge clubs in Wallingford and Oxford helped.

David Emerson, of English Bridge Education & Development, a new national charity, said: “Bridge teaches a lot of skills, such as maths, logic, counting and sorting but also it’s a game you play in partnership so it teaches teamwork and social skills.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33