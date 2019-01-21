Children learn how to play bridge

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
Monday, 21 January 2019
CHILDREN learned how to play bridge at a taster event in Henley.
Bridge4Schools ran the session at Chantry House, behind St Mary’s Church, on Wednesday last week.
About 20 children, aged eight to 16, from schools in Henley, Goring, Sonning Common, Watlington, Oxford and Reading spent the morning learning the rules of the game before playing tournaments in the afternoon.
Volunteers from bridge clubs in Wallingford and Oxford helped.
David Emerson, of English Bridge Education & Development, a new national charity, said: “Bridge teaches a lot of skills, such as maths, logic, counting and sorting but also it’s a game you play in partnership so it teaches teamwork and social skills.”
