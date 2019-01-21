Residents offered prepared response to development plan

CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to residents of Wargrave and Charvil who oppose development on green belt land.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

These include eight sites in Wargrave parish and four in Charvil.

As the Henley Standard reported last week, the deadline to respond to the public consultation on the draft plan has been put back to 4pm on February 22. The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham has offered its supporters the template response via its website or in paper form.

It says: “Our response relates to the general question of siting new developments and the section focusing on the northern area, which the borough council has identified as the villages of Twyford, Hurst, Charvil, Sonning, Wargrave and Remenham and the surrounding countryside. [This] includes all the green belt in Wokingham borough.”

The campaign has suggested answers to three of the 31 questions in the consultation document, including where the best areas are in the borough to establish new communities, which locations in the northern area are best suited to development and general comments on the sites which have been promoted in the plan.

The sites in Wargrave parish include the Hare Hatch Sheeplands and Hare Hatch garden centres and two pieces of land at the Primrose Nursery in London Road.

There is also a plot to the south of Bath Road, one at the junction of Bath Road and Wargrave Road and others at the eastern end of the Old House in Milley Lane, Hare Hatch, and Bear Cottage on the same road.

The Charvil sites are on land east and west of Park View Drive North, west of Park Lane, off Norris Green and behind Oaktree Cottage.

To downland a copy of the template response, visit www.cprwok.co.uk

To respond to the consultation, visit www.wokingham.gov.uk/

planning-policy/planning-policy-information/local-plan-update