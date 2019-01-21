Monday, 21 January 2019

Good school

CRAZIES Hill Primary School is second best out of 71 in Wokingham borough.

The Government’s primary school performance tables show that 85 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, with 31 per cent achieving higher than expected.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “We are delighted that our nurturing environment creates pupils who are focused, ambitious and enjoy learning.”

Sonning Primary School was 11th with 83 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard and Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave was 29th with 60 per cent.

The Piggott School in Wargrave is currently rated the best in the borough in the provisional secondary school tables.

