Neighbours object to pub sign

A PUB’S plan for a new illuminated sign has been opposed by its neighbours in Wargrave.

The George and Dragon in High Street wants to replace the existing five signs with new ones with fresh branding and insignia.

These include three on the side of the pub, a large pole-mounted sign in the car park and a written one the side of decking facing the River Thames.

An existing hanging sign would be retained.

Residents have objected to plans to illuminate one of the new signs on the south side of the building with a spotlight, saying it would cause light to shine into their bedrooms.

Richard Butler, of High Street, said: “This extra new light will be within a few yards of a bedroom window.

“The existing street lamp, which was very recently changed to LED, already illuminates 100 per cent and more of the existing sign and will thus more than adequately illuminate the proposed new sign.”

Wargrave Parish Council has objected to the pub’s planning application on the grounds of light pollution but said it would be prepared to change its mind if a less intrusive light was used.

Chairman Richard Bush said: “That is the sign you would see coming from the High Street and I think the street light probably casts enough.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell added: “With some of the lighting around today it can be done very softly to reduce light pollution.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I have no objection to the other signage but the lighting could cause a lot of light on the property opposite.”

Councillor Michael Etwell said he wasn’t convinced a sign was required on that side of the pub, saying it could distract drivers.

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council later this month.