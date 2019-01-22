Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Runaway rhea found in field

Runaway rhea found in field

A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that has been on the loose for five weeks has been found in Peppard.

The 4ft bird has been living wild after escaping from a farm nearby and has been causing traffic disruption on the roads in and around Sonning Common.

Officer from Thames Valley Police have been helping its owner Tony Herring to try and catch him and residents have been reporting regular sightings. 

The force announced today (Tuesday) that Chris had been located in a field close to Peppard Hill and that it was waiting to be collected.

On Sunday, January 13, police received three phone calls from concerned drivers who said the rhea was in Peppard Road.

Pc Simon Pink and Sgt Gary Doughty managed to trap it in a front garden at a property in Butler’s Yard in Sonning Common before it fled through a hole in a hedge and ran off towards Peppard Common.

