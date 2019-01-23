Churches hold service to promote togetherness

A SPECIAL service was held at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Sunday to promote Christian unity.

The event was part of an international week of prayer that is held annually to bring Christians from different churches together.

Choral evensong was led by Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, while the visiting clergy included Rev Roger Cole, pastor at Henley Baptist Church, Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, parish priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glyn Millington, minister at Christ Church United Reformed Church, and Rev Robert Thewsey, rector of the united benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden.

The congregation of about 90 worshippers said prayers for the unity and mission of the church, for the nation and for the world.

The St Mary’s Choir were conducted by Sebastian Thomson as they performed Peter Warlock’s Bethlehem Down and the whole congregation sang hymns.

Rev Tayler said: “It was uplifting to hear the ministers of different churches each praying in a way that both reflected their own traditions but was also complementary and mutually enriching.

“The congregation was made up of worshippers from many of the churches in and around Henley and the atmosphere was warm and joyful.

“The service reflected the good relationships the churches in Henley enjoy with one another, facilitated by the Churches Together group and regular meetings between the local ministers.”

• Choral evensong is held at St Mary’s on the third Sunday of every month at 4.30pm.