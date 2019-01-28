Monday, 28 January 2019

Event moved

A “BRING and take” event in Wargrave will take place a week later than orginally planned.

The event in  the Hannen Room at St Mary’s Church will now be held on Saturday, February 2 from 10am to 2pm.

Villagers are invited to bring along items they no longer want and swap them for other goods. They should be no larger than a bedside table. Anything bigger can be displayed by bringing along a photo.

There will be a collection for the Wargrave  Heritage Trust.

