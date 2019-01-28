Waste bag deliveries

BIN bags will be delivered to homes in Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill within the next five weeks.

The blue bags, which are for non-recyclable household waste, are being delivered by Wokingham Borough Council.

Each household will receive 80 bags in two rolls of 40 to cover the year beginning on April 1.

Food waste collections will begin in March and residents will receive an outdoor container and a kitchen caddy with a roll of liners.