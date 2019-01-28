Widow’s tie tribute

SHE is known for her colourful outfits but there was a special touch to Lady McAlpine’s ensemble when she attended a ceremony to name a train after her late husband last week.

She sported a green tie with blue and white stripes as she travelled to the National Railway Museum in York for the unveiling of the electric engine Sir William McAlpine.

The tie was one of those made for the crew of Flying Scotsman, the famous steam locomotive which Sir William saved from ruin in 1973 and owned for 23 years.

Lady McAlpine travelled to the museum aboard the locomotive along with members of the original crew.