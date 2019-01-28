Mayor gives American politics students a tour of town hall

A GROUP of American business students were given a guided tour of Henley town hall by the Mayor Glen Lambert.

The 18 students were shown the council chamber, the Mayor’s parlour and other rooms in the building.

Councillor Lambert told them about how local government works in the UK and answered questions.

The Americans were visiting the town for the day as part of their course at Augustana University in South Dakota.

They also went for a walk along the river and later had dinner in town.

The students are spending a month here based in London, learning about British politics and the impact of Brexit.

Their professor Jason Harris said: “The course focuses on the issues that gave rise to Brexit, what are the options and where will that leave the UK going forward. We take various trips to get a perspective outside of London. Henley is more rural and we hope to give the students a different perspective. Many of the issues are the same as in the States.”

Student Sara Waldner said: “We are learning about how this town functions and brings people in, being so close to a big metropolitan city like London.

“It’s so nice to get out of the city and it’s so quaint and beautiful here. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Cllr Lambert, who has visited America many times, said: “I found it very easy to talk to them and draw comparisons between life either side of the pond.

“They all spoke very highly of Henley and expressed how much they loved it here. I hope some of them return one day with their families, having talked for years about the beauty of that little town on the Thames over in England.”