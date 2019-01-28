Monday, 28 January 2019

Guide dog pays visit

A GUIDE dog puppy visited a Henley retirement village.

Fletcher and his trainer Jill Stewart went to Thamesfield in Wargrave Road to meet residents and give them an insight into the work of the Guide Dogs.

The charity, which was set up in 1934, helps blind and partially sighted people through the provision of guide dogs and mobility and rehabilitation services.

Val Johnson, activities
co-ordinator at Thamesfield, said: “The residents really enjoyed talking to Jill about her work and also meeting Fletcher.

“Jill is going to come back every few months so we can see the progress of Fletcher’s training.”

