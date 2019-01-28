Neighbourhood plan referendum in 2020

THE revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan is unlikely to be approved before summer next year, writes Jamie Presland.

The original document, which was approved in a referendum in 2016, is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then and with hundreds more homes still to be built.

The new plan will need to comply with South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan, which addresses the need for housing and job growth in the district and how it will be delivered. At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan committee on Monday, planning and project manager Cath Adams said:

“There’s no point us putting out our neighbourhood plan until the local plan has been adopted by the district council as it has to be in line.

“The local plan is currently out for consultation. If it goes to the next stage in March, it will go out for inspection in the summer, with modifications in September or October and adoption around November. Until we get the comments from the inspector in September or October we can’t finalise our neighbourhood plan.

“We would go out for consultation around November, once we’ve seen the modifications, and could submit our plan to the district council in January 2020. We would be looking for a referendum around summer 2020.

“That gives us the chance to make sure we get everything in the review that we want to.”