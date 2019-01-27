Debbie McGee reveals breast cancer diagnosis

DEBBIE McGee has revealed she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The radio presenter from Wargrave, who was married to the late magician Paul Daniels, had two tumours removed last week after cancerous tissue was found in her left breast.

The 60-year-old said the stress of losing her husband may have brought on the disease, which was diagnosed at an early stage in October.

"Stress, I think caused mine. I've never been through the stress I've been through since I lost Paul," she said.

"Grief hits you in so many ways you're not expecting."

McGee made the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and said the show had given her a “new lease of life”.

Her husband died in March 2016 aged 77, two months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.