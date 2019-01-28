Obstacle course moves dates to avoid regatta clash

A NEW event due to be held on Henley’s busiest day of the year has moved dates following concerns.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun! 5k was due to take place on the Culden Faw estate, off Marlow Road, on Saturday, July 6, the penultimate day of Henley Royal Regatta.

Billed as the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, it will involve up to 5,000 participants but will now be held on June 29.

Residents and businesses in the town were concerned about the additional traffic it would generate and the strain on the town’s infrastructure.

The estate initially said the charity event would not cause major disruption.

But last week it met with the company and agreed to change the date.

A statement from the organisers said: “After finding out that a later date clashed with the Henley Regatta, the event has been brought forward by one week in order to minimise the impact on local residents.”

Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter who came with the idea for the event, added: “I’m hugely excited about bringing Gung-Ho! to the area so when I realised that the clash with the Henley Regatta would cause an inconvenience to local residents, I quickly made arrangements to move the event to another date.”

Alex Dick, manager of the Culden Faw estate, said: “It’s up to the organisers of any event to liaise with the local authorities and I would always advise them it was difficult time of year all around.

“We had a chat with them and they were totally flexible about it.

“I don’t think it would have affected Henley Royal Regatta, it’s an early morning event and the traffic would be coming from Marlow.”

Helen Gaynor, a member of Northfield End Residents’ Association told the Henley Standard last week: “I can’t imagine why anybody would want to hold an event during regatta. At times of the year like that I don’t think we really need anything else.”

Caroline O’Connor, commercial director at Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, said: “I’m surprised that somebody would have chosen that date if they knew what impact Henley Royal Regatta has on all the routes into Henley.”

The event will be raising money for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

The 5km course will feature inflatable slides, gauntlets, walls and mazes.

Up to 250 participants will set off every 15 minutes with the first wave at 9am and the last at 1.45pm.